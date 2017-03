The next iPhone will be a bit fancier, featuring a curved screen (because we couldn’t live without that), and you’ll have to PAY UP!

Sources say, it will include a curved OLED display and it will cost around $1,000. The iPhone 7 currently starts at $649.

What else? The lightning connector will be replaced with the popular USB-C standard, and say goodbye to the “home” button.

