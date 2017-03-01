Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Officially Split Up

By Jon Wiederhorn

Following a year together as a couple, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have broken up.

“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” reps for both celebs told ET in a joint statement.

The couple was last seen together Sunday night at Vanity Fair‘s Oscars party. While Perry and Bloom kept their relationship pretty private, there were reports about them dressing up as Santa and Mrs. Claus for a visit to a children’s hospital, attending Burning Man and celebrating one another’s birthdays by throwing extravagant parties. They also dressed up as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump for Halloween.

But the two spent much of the recent past apart. In November, Bloom filmed a movie in China and earlier this month he took a trip to Africa with UNICEF. And Perry has been busy working on new music and preparing for her performances at the GRAMMYs and the Brit Awards.