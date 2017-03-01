Here’s The 2017-2018 KeyBank Broadway Series Shows Coming To Playhouse Square

March 1, 2017 7:24 AM
Filed Under: Hamilton, KeyBank Broadway Series, playhouse square, Waitress The Musical

Last night, we were at the launch party at Playhouse Square, where next season’s KeyBank Broadway Series shows were announced!

Kicking off the season on October 17th is Waitress The Musical!  The music from this show was composed by 6-time GRAMMY nominee, Sara Bareilles.

We were fortunate enough to chat with her after the program about Waitress… plus… we learned some fun facts about her!

(Photo Credit: JJ Show / CBS Radio)

(Photo Credit: JJ Show / CBS Radio)

(here’s some more pics from our time with Sara)

Next up in the KeyBank Broadway series, On Your Feet! (12/5), Love Never Dies (1/9), RENT 20th Anniversary Tour (3/6), The Humans (4/10), Aladdin (5/2), Hamilton (7/17).

More from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Vote Now
LaureLive
Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Listen Live