Here’s The 2017-2018 KeyBank Broadway Series Shows Coming To Playhouse Square

Last night, we were at the launch party at Playhouse Square, where next season’s KeyBank Broadway Series shows were announced!

Kicking off the season on October 17th is Waitress The Musical! The music from this show was composed by 6-time GRAMMY nominee, Sara Bareilles.

We were fortunate enough to chat with her after the program about Waitress… plus… we learned some fun facts about her!

(here’s some more pics from our time with Sara)

Next up in the KeyBank Broadway series, On Your Feet! (12/5), Love Never Dies (1/9), RENT 20th Anniversary Tour (3/6), The Humans (4/10), Aladdin (5/2), Hamilton (7/17).