Watch James Corden Spoof ‘La La Land’ Oscars Debacle in Song

By Annie Reuter

Sunday’s Academy Awards will go down in history as the awards show that mistakenly announced the wrong Best Picture. And late night talk show hosts have had a field day with the embarrassing incident. Creatively, The Late Late Show host James Corden wrote a song about the dreaded mistake.

On Monday night (Feb. 27), Corden reinterpreted Emma Stone’s “Audition” song scene in La La Land. After donning the same blue sweater Stone wore during her film audition, Corden presented a tale not about “the ones who dream” but instead “the ones who lose.”

“Was this a mix-up, a conspiracy, a fix-up? Or was Warren Beatty just blind?” he sang at the star of the song.

He continued without missing a beat: “Here’s to the ones who lose. God, I need so much booze. Here’s to the ones who hope, who switched that envelope? They told them, Moonlight come give your speech on your film about handjobs on the beach. This result doesn’t seem right. Oscars used to be so white!”

Watch Corden’s hilarious sketch here: