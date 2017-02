I don’t know how this started, but it did. ┬áThe new trend on the internet is photo-shopping cowboy hats onto people/objects and captioning it with “What in Tarnation?” or “What in Damnation?” and the more popular “Wot in tarnation?”

The meme is supposed to happen in response to something you find silly, unbelievable or bewildered by.

You’ll get the hang of it. ┬áHere are some examples…

what in formation pic.twitter.com/Beiz6eGtKk — what in tarnation (@ViraIMemes) February 26, 2017

WHAT IN HYDRATION pic.twitter.com/xiTYaM2qQH — Brent Pronger (@BPronger) February 23, 2017

when trump puts you in charge of a department you know nothing about pic.twitter.com/CmTcDpG6Rk — Wot In Tarnation (@WotlnTarnation) February 26, 2017

The internet is funny!