On Oscar night Paris Hilton’s mom tweeted this…

She left it up on her twitter for 19 hours, until she deleted it.

Some think Kathy Hilton got Natalie Portman (who is indeed very pregnant) confused with Jen and that’s why she tweeted that? We’re not really sure. Either way, the tweet is gone now and we’re pretty sure Jen is not pregnant.

