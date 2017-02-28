Melt Bar and Grilled Coming To Cedar Point

Best. News. Ever.

Melt Bar and Grill has signed on to open a new restaurant in Cedar Point. The new restaurant will take the space formerly occupied by Joe Cool Cafe, just off the main midway. Melt at Cedar Point is expected to open in late May.

A few other changes to note coming to Cedar Point this season…

The Rip Cord (bungee jump ride) will be moved from outside of the park to Frontier Trail. It will be placed at the former site of Shoot the Rapids, and renamed “Professor Delbert’s Frontier Fling.” The ride will still cost extra.

Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point’s historic lakefront hotel, is getting a major expansion – a six-story, 150-room tower addition that will open in 2018.

And unfortunately no concrete news to share about the Mean Streak demo. The rumor is the new ride will be a water ride.

