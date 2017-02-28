Here’s Where To Find Paczkis Today In Cleveland

In Cleveland, we celebrate with paczki’s days before Fat Tuesday… even months! But, today is *the* day!

Here’s a where-and-when to find the Polish sweet treat, thanks to a guide on cleveland.com…

Rudy’s Strudel, 5580 Ridge Road, Parma, 440-886-4430: The staff at paczki-central in Parma expect to sell more than 65,000 by the end of Fat Tuesday.

Kiedrowski’s Bakery, 2267 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, 440-282-2700: Kiedrowski’s Bakery, open since 1984, will begin selling paczki at their bakery 10 days before Fat Tuesday.

Krakow Deli, 5842 Ridge Road, Parma, 440-292-0357: They use traditional poppyseed, prune and rose petal jelly fillings, but “not too much filling.” Available on Fat Tuesday and by order.

Colozza’s Bakery, 5880 Ridge Road, Parma, 440-885-0453: This classic Italian bakery in Parma takes on a Polish accent in February.

National chains are getting in on the paczki party, as well.

Dunkin’ Donuts stores throughout the area will be serving fresh-baked paczki while supplies last today. Flavors include custard, lemonand raspberry. They will be sold individually or in bulk.

Giant Eagle bakeries are also selling an array of paczki flavors.

Krispy Kreme, at 6907 Pearl Road, Middleburg Heights, will also be serving paczki today. They will be made with the bakery’s usual glazed topping or powdered sugar, with raspberry, apple, strawberry or custard filling.