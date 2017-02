At Redwood Elementary School in Avon Lake, an eagle nest has a new egg!

Last year, the mother eagle laid three eggs over the course of a few days, according to Avon Lake City Schools marketing specialist Julie A. Short.

The school district┬áhas provided a live stream video of the eagle’s nest, where the bird of prey has been protecting her egg.

The live stream on YouTube will be running 24/7 to watch the eagle eggs being laid: