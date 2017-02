Did you see the part of the Oscars last night when Jimmy Kimmel brought a bunch of unsuspecting tourists in to the Academy Awards?

In case you didn’t:

The viral gem-of-a-couple that came out of this bit, Gary and his fiance, sparked the best new meme on the internet.

gosling literally had her SHOOK and ready to dump her fiancé on live television lmao #oscars pic.twitter.com/v4KSO8ABFY — joe malunda™ (@maloonds) February 27, 2017

The question on everyone’s mind is… what IS he saying to her?

The internet came up with a few suggestions:

GOSLING: Jar Jar is the best Star Wars character. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CcHKNEvJKS — Death Star PR (@DeathStarPR) February 27, 2017

OR MAYBE THIS…

"i actually didn't write allie every day for a year." pic.twitter.com/99nyhumiQy — Kayla Yandoli (@kaylayandoli) February 27, 2017

More theories here.