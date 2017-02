Remember your very first cell phone? It very well may have been the Nokia 3310.

The beloved and comparatively indestructible phone is being relaunched for just over $50.

This new model boasts a 2 megapixel camera, an mp3 player, and a color screen:

The new Nokia 3310 will have a month-long battery life. The price is outstanding too! https://t.co/6kc3vCmBa6 pic.twitter.com/IoFpB7o3wz — TheLADbible (@TheLadBible) February 27, 2017

Best part? The standby battery life is supposed to reach nearly 1 month, with a talk time of 22 hours.