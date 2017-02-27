List Of Oscar Winners

The 89th Academy Awards were held Sunday in Los Angeles to honor the year in movies.

See which films took home all the awards below!

BEST PICTURE

Moonlight

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali in Moonlight

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Emma Stone in La La Land

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Viola Davis in Fences

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Zootopia

CINEMATOGRAPHY

La La Land

COSTUME DESIGN

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

DIRECTING

La La Land – Damien Chazelle

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

O.J.: Made in America

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

The White Helmets

FILM EDITING

Hacksaw Ridge

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

The Salesman

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Suicide Squad

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

La La Land

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“City Of Stars” from La La Land

PRODUCTION DESIGN

La La Land

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Piper

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Sing

SOUND EDITING

Arrival

SOUND MIXING

Hacksaw Ridge

VISUAL EFFECTS

The Jungle Book

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Moonlight

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Manchester by the Sea