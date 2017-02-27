List Of Oscar Winners

February 27, 2017 8:57 AM
Filed Under: academy awards, la la land, Moonlight, Oscars

The 89th Academy Awards were held Sunday in Los Angeles to honor the year in movies.

See which films took home all the awards below!

BEST PICTURE
Moonlight

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Casey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mahershala Ali in Moonlight

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Emma Stone in La La Land

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Viola Davis in Fences

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Zootopia

CINEMATOGRAPHY
La La Land

COSTUME DESIGN
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

DIRECTING
La La Land – Damien Chazelle

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
O.J.: Made in America

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
The White Helmets

FILM EDITING
Hacksaw Ridge

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
The Salesman

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Suicide Squad

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
La La Land

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
“City Of Stars” from La La Land

PRODUCTION DESIGN
La La Land

ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Piper

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Sing

SOUND EDITING
Arrival

SOUND MIXING
Hacksaw Ridge

VISUAL EFFECTS
The Jungle Book

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
Moonlight

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
Manchester by the Sea

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Thank You!
LaureLive
Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Listen Live