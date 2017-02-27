CONCERT: Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip Phillips

“LONG WAY HOME” SUMMER TOUR

WITH SPECIAL GUEST PHILLIP PHILLIPS

WHEN: SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

WHERE: JACOBS PAVILION AT NAUTICA

Tickets: On Sale March 3 at 10 am

“You Should Be Happy” EP Out May 12

Purchase Tickets Here

Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated band Goo Goo Dolls will hit the road this summer for their third headline run since the release of their latest album Boxes. Produced by Live Nation, the Long Way Home tour with special guest Phillip Phillips kicks off July 14th at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain, CA and will run through mid-September, culminating at the Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, September 13, 2017. Fan club and VIP package presales begin Monday February 27th at noon, Spotify presales begins March 1st, and tickets will go on sale to the general public March 3rd at 10am local time. Tickets and more information are available at googoodolls.com/tour and livenation.com.

Goo Goo Dolls will release a new EP entitled You Should Be Happy on May 12th via Warner Bros. Records.

Goo Goo Dolls – featuring singer and guitarist John Rzeznik and bassist and singer Robby Takac – have been on the road consistently since the release of their 11th studio album, Boxes, lauded by the likes of People, Huffington Post, and Metro who call the album a “step forward in the band’s extensive repertoire.” Boxes features hit “So Alive,” which the Goo Goo Dolls have performed everywhere from The Today Show and The Talk to Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Conan. Watch the official video below.

The multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Goo Goo Dolls are one of the most globally respected and influential forces in popular music, selling more than 12 million albums since 1986. They have scored 14 Top 10 radio hits (more than any other artist in the history of the Hot AC format), including “Name,” “Slide,” and “Iris,” the latter spending nearly 12 straight months on the Billboard charts and holding the No. 1 position for 17 consecutive weeks.

The band has toured the globe countless times, performed in front of millions of fans, received numerous awards (including four Grammy nominations), and recorded and released eleven studio albums. Rzeznik has also been honored with the Songwriters Hall of Fame Hal David Starlight Award.

About Phillip Phillips Since releasing his five-times-platinum debut single “Home” in spring 2012, Phillip Phillips has released two chart-topping albums and has taken his expansive brand of earthy guitar-fueled rock to stages across the globe. With his soulful vocals and ruggedly warm sensibilities, the Georgia-bred 26-year-old saw his first full-length effort The World from the Side of the Moon go platinum after debuting at #4 on the Billboard Top 200. In 2014 his sophomore album Behind the Light offered up the lead anthemic folk-rock radio hit “Raging Fire”. Phillips’ success at radio was accompanied by a nationwide summer tour with OAR in 2014 and a summer amphitheater run with Matt Nathanson in 2016. Phillips is currently working on his third full length album. For more information visit http://www.phillipphillips.com