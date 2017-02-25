Top 20 Cleveland Countdown February 25, 2017

1. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran
2. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd
3. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5
4. This Town-Niall Horan
5. Paris-Chainsmokers
6. Mercy-Shawn Mendes
7. Bad Things-MGK f/ Camilla Cabello
8. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift
9. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga
10. The Greatest-Sia f/ Kendrick Lamar
11. Starving-Hailee Steinfeld
12. Scars to Your Beautiful-Alessia Cara
13. Water Under The Bridge-Adele
14. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
15. Chained to the Rhythm-Katy Perry
16. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars
17. Play That Song-Train
18. Love On The Brain-Rihanna
19. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
20. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future
