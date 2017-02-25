Top 20 Cleveland Countdown February 25, 2017

1. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran

2. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd

3. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5

4. This Town-Niall Horan

5. Paris-Chainsmokers

6. Mercy-Shawn Mendes

7. Bad Things-MGK f/ Camilla Cabello

8. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift

9. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga

10. The Greatest-Sia f/ Kendrick Lamar

11. Starving-Hailee Steinfeld

12. Scars to Your Beautiful-Alessia Cara

13. Water Under The Bridge-Adele

14. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur

15. Chained to the Rhythm-Katy Perry

16. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars

17. Play That Song-Train

18. Love On The Brain-Rihanna

19. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez

20. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future

