Top 20 Cleveland Countdown February 25, 2017

February 25, 2017 10:15 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Top 20 Cleveland Countdown

1. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran

2. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd
3. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5
4. This Town-Niall Horan
5. Paris-Chainsmokers
6. Mercy-Shawn Mendes
7. Bad Things-MGK f/ Camilla Cabello
8. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift
9. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga
10. The Greatest-Sia f/ Kendrick Lamar
11. Starving-Hailee Steinfeld
12. Scars to Your Beautiful-Alessia Cara
13. Water Under The Bridge-Adele
14. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
15. Chained to the Rhythm-Katy Perry
16. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars
17. Play That Song-Train
18. Love On The Brain-Rihanna
19. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
20. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.

