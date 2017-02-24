CONCERT: John Mayer

SUMMER CONCERTS ADDDED TO JOHN MAYER’S “THE SEARCH FOR EVERYTHING” WORLD TOUR

WHEN: August 30th

WHERE: Blossom Music Center

TICKETS: on sale Saturday, March 4th at 10 AM

Purchase Tickets Here

A summer leg has been added to John Mayer’s Search for Everything World Tour, which will launch on Tuesday, July 18 in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the Isleta Amphitheater and runs through Sunday, September 3 in Noblesville, Indiana at the Klipsch Music Center. Each concert on the tour will be comprised of full band, solo acoustic and John Mayer Trio sets of music. Click HERE to find out what to expect from The Search For Everything World Tour direct from John. A full listing of tour dates can be found below.

Tickets will go on sale beginning Saturday, March 4 at 10 AM through livenation.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for select shows before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 28 at 10 AM through Friday, March 3 at 10 PM. Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity for U.S. show dates beginning Tuesday, February 28 at 10 AM through Friday, March 3 at 10 PM. Check johnmayer.com/tour for other presale opportunities.

The second wave of music from The Search for Everything will be released on Friday, February 24, consisting of four brand new songs – “Still Feel Like Your Man,” “Emoji of a Wave,” “Helpless,” and “Roll it on Home.” The album, which Mayer began recording in 2014 at the famed Capitol Studios in the Capitol Records building in Hollywood, will be released in its entirety on Friday, April 14 through Columbia Records. Wave Two is available here at HERE.