There’s a new new beauty trend where women are getting freckles tattooed on their faces.

Apparently they are “semi-permanent”, and use pigment instead of ink, and last up to three years.

The cost for getting freckle tattoos is about $250. A tattoo artist based in Montreal says the freckles are mostly for “clients who naturally will get some in the summertime with sun exposure, but want them yearlong.”

