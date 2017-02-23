Scientists Found 7 New Planets

February 23, 2017 5:56 AM
According to smithsonianmag.com — just a mere 39-light-years away, seven Earth-sized planets appear to be orbiting a star that is smaller and dimmer than our own.

What’s more, three of these worlds lie within the star’s habitable zone—a region thought to provide the best conditions for life to exist.

The star, called TRAPPIST-1, has been long ignored by researchers in search of inhabitable worlds.  It is only 8% the size of the sun, and much cooler and dimmer, making it potentially easier to measure and explore.

So, what do you think?  Is there life besides Earth… ~somewhere~?

