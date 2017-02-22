The Oscar Gift Bag For Celebs Has $100K Worth Of Goods

The goodies inside the Academy Awards gift bag for 2017 add up to around $100,000 and are as crazy or weird as you could imagine.

The fancy stuff?

A three-day stay at a private California mansion

A pelvic floor exercise tracker…what’s that?

The weird stuff?

A tube of ChapStick

A personal CPR kit, because you really never know!

A customized 64-count box of Crayola crayons

Fancy foot cream

Underarm patches that protect your shirts from sweat stains

Multiple cases of apples

Just a bunch of energy bars

“A Bangarang handmade wooden box filled with 199 cards that have positive actions and quotes”

