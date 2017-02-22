The Oscar Gift Bag For Celebs Has $100K Worth Of Goods

The goodies inside the Academy Awards gift bag for 2017 add up to around $100,000 and are as crazy or weird as you could imagine.
The fancy stuff?
A three-day stay at a private California mansion
A pelvic floor exercise tracker…what’s that?
The weird stuff?
- A tube of ChapStick
- A personal CPR kit, because you really never know!
- A customized 64-count box of Crayola crayons
- Fancy foot cream
- Underarm patches that protect your shirts from sweat stains
- Multiple cases of apples
- Just a bunch of energy bars
- “A Bangarang handmade wooden box filled with 199 cards that have positive actions and quotes”