The Oscar Gift Bag For Celebs Has $100K Worth Of Goods

February 22, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: 2017 oscar gift bag, average joe, average joe q104, oscar gift bag, q104 cleveland, stuff inside oscar gift bag

The goodies inside the Academy Awards gift bag for 2017 add up to around $100,000 and are as crazy or weird as you could imagine.

The fancy stuff?

A three-day stay at a private California mansion

A pelvic floor exercise tracker…what’s that?

The weird stuff?

  • A tube of ChapStick
  • A personal CPR kit, because you really never know!
  • A customized 64-count box of Crayola crayons
  • Fancy foot cream
  • Underarm patches that protect your shirts from sweat stains
  • Multiple cases of apples
  • Just a bunch of energy bars
  • “A Bangarang handmade wooden box filled with 199 cards that have positive actions and quotes”

Check out the full list here.

