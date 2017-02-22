Chainsmokers and Coldplay to Release New Single ‘Something Just Like This’

By Radio.com Staff

Chainsmokers and Coldplay will release a new collaboration called “Something Just Like This.”

News of the track broke when Spotify prematurely posted a banner ad at the top of the site’s home page featuring the graphic below with a Listen Now button—only—the button didn’t actually direct to the new song. Since the track hadn’t been posted yet, fans were sent to the Chainsmokers artist page sans new song. See full CD single art below.

Chainsmokers eluded to a collab with the British band back in September 2016 when the dance duo posted two Snapchat videos of Chris Martin singing in studio with Drew Taggart and Alex Pall sitting at the controls. It’s important to note that it’s not known if the music in the videos below are connected to the soon-to-be-released track, “Something Just Like This.”

Although an official release date for the new song has yet to be announced, the song is reportedly hitting the airwaves today.