Teacher Gives Homework Assignment On How To Make Meth

A Canadian teacher passed out a homework assignment to their 8th grade class, that assignment happened to be how to make crystal meth.

According to a parent of a student…

“I’m reading this thing and my eyes are just swelling as I’m reading it and I think my blood pressure went up by about 50 points because it is detailed, step-by-step, blueprint instructions on what you need to make crystal meth, how to prepare the crystal meth and then how to inject yourself with crystal meth.”

The teacher is suspended with pay while the school board investigates.

