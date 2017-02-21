Someone Is Getting Married And YOU’RE Invited!!

That’s right ladies and gentlemen, we have a HUGE announcement…

Two members of The Jeremiah and Jeff Show will be getting (fake) married and you’re invited to the wedding. I know what you’re asking and yes, we already have a date! Tuesday, March 14th at Noon.

Why are we doing this? Because we love to make bets on the morning show. It’s the Bachelor bet. Jeremiah picked Raven to win it all, Jeff chose the ever controversial Corrine and Aly picked Vanessa! Rachel is still in the race but it already leaked that she is the next Bachelorette, so we left her out of the bet.

Whoever WINS, they get to attend with their friends and family. Whoever’s pick comes in dead last, has to be the bride in the wedding (dress and all). The runner-up will marry the loser. Simple? Yep.

We hope to see you there!!