Kidz Bop Kids Coming To Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

KIDZ BOP JOINS FORCES WITH LIVE NATION TO ANNOUNCE

ALL NEW 2017 “BEST TIME EVER” TOUR

FRIDAY, JULY 7 | JACOBS PAVILION AT NAUTICA

ON SALE FRIDAY AT 10 AM

The #1 Kids’ Music Brand Hits the Road Again With National Tour, Sponsored by Juicy Juice Splashers

Tickets For Spring & Summer Amphitheater Dates On Sale Friday, February 24th

KIDZ BOP fans, get ready for the best news ever! The #1 music brand for kids has partnered with Live Nation Entertainment to announce the ALL-NEW KIDZ BOP “Best Time Ever” tour, sponsored by Juicy Juice Splashers. The KIDZ BOP Kids will headline the national live tour, which kicks off in April and will hit more than 50 cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami. The Best Time Ever tour will launch with an exclusive pre-sale on Wednesday, February 22 for KIDZ BOP social media fans. Tickets for the spring and summer amphitheater dates officially go on sale to the public on Friday, February 24th. Special VIP tickets, which include a Best Time Ever private party, exclusive merchandise and a meet and greet with the KIDZ BOP Kids, will also be available. Additional tour dates will be announced shortly. For tour dates and ticket information, visit http://www.ticketmaster.com/Kidz-Bop-Kids-tickets/artist/1852697.

Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity beginning Wednesday, February 22 at 10am local time, through Thursday, February 23 at 10pm local time. For complete pre-sale details visit: citiprivatepass.com.

Fans can look forward to an entirely new KIDZ BOP experience at the 2017 show. The ultimate family-friendly live concert will feature brand-new songs, choreography and an eye-popping set design. The tour is headlined by the newest group of KIDZ BOP Kids, who were introduced in January with the release of KIDZ BOP 34. The KIDZ BOP Kids have been named Billboard Magazine’s “#1 Kids’ Artist” for the past seven consecutive years. Artist Group International (AGI) is representing the Best Time Ever tour.

Victor Zaraya, President of KIDZ BOP said, “The Best Time Ever tour is our biggest show yet. We’re excited to travel the country again in 2017, and continue to bring our annual tour to the hometowns of families who listen to our music every day. KIDZ BOP’s Best Time Ever tour provides returning fans with many fun surprises and new fans with their very first concert experience.”

Juicy Juice Splashers has been named an official sponsor for the KIDZ BOP Best Time Ever tour. A better-for-you beverage, Juicy Juice Splashers* features fruity flavors and 50% less sugar vs. the leading juice, an option both parents and kids love. Fans can have fun at the Juicy Juice tent before the concert and will receive a free sample of the product after the performance. The partnership is supported by an exciting national sweepstakes which will be announced later this year. “We’re thrilled to be the official sponsor of this year’s Best Time Ever tour,” said Ilene Bergenfeld, Chief Marketing Officer for Harvest Hill Beverage Company, owner of the Juicy Juice brand. “Just like Juicy Juice Splashers, KIDZ BOP offers parents and kids an experience that both will enjoy, making the partnership a natural fit. We can’t wait to share in the concert fun with fans!”