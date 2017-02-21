Chris Harrison Reveals Least Favorite Bachelor

February 21, 2017 1:31 PM
Filed Under: average joe, average joe q104, charlie o'connell least favorite, chris harrision charlie o'connell, least favorite bachelor contestant, q104 cleveland

While guest co-hosting Live With Kelly, Bachelor (everything) host Chris Harrison revealed his “least favorite” bachelor.

Harrison said: “You know what’s funny, because you’re friends with his brother, he comes on here: Jerry O’Connell. His brother, Charlie, was our Bachelor. I love Jerry, and I actually love Charlie, but Charlie and I — he was just east coast, me southern kid — it was like oil and water. We just didn’t get along”.

That was back in 2005, and Chris has made millions anyway.

Click here to see Charlie’s pic.

More from Average Joe
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Listen Live