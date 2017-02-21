Chris Brown Brings ‘The Party Tour’ To Cleveland This April

CHRIS BROWN BRINGS ‘THE PARTY’ FOR 33-CITY NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

The Party Tour Features 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, Kap G

WHEN: APRIL 6

WHERE: QUICKEN LOANS ARENA

General Onsale: February 25

Celebrating some of the biggest names in music today, Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling, singer-songwriter, Chris Brown, brings the Party to cities across North America this summer with The Party Tour, announced today. Produced by Live Nation, The Party Tour features 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, and Kap G for 33-nights of soul-baring performances, and an all-star set for a 2+ hour powerhouse show each night. Chris kicks off the party as his friends join him throughout the night – the party begins when the show begins! Fans are urged to get there on time each night to be part of this historical movement! The anthem of the night was teased in Brown’s current single “Party” ft. Gucci Mane, Usher. The Party Tour begins a seven-week run on Friday, March 31 in Baltimore, with stops in Boston, Detroit, New Orleans, Miami, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Phoenix, Las Vegas and more, culminating on Tuesday, May 23 in Los Angeles. For more information visit livenation.com.

The Party Tour will launch an exclusive fan club pre-sale beginning Wednesday, February 22 at 10am local time, through Friday, February 24 at 10pm. Exclusive VIP packages available at VIPnation.com. General onsale begins Saturday, February 25 at 10am local time. For tour dates and ticket information, visit livenation.com.

A Citi® cardmember pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 22 at 12pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass® Program. For complete pre-sale details, visit http://www.citiprivatepass.com.