“Beauty & the Beast” Cast Kick Off Worldwide Tour in Paris

The cast and filmmakers from Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” including Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Josh Gad, Luke Evans, director Bill Condon and composer Alan Menken, gathered in the City of Light yesterday. Paris is the perfect setting for the launch of the worldwide press tour, as it is France where the story originated.

Check out Belle’s first clip below:

“Beauty and the Beast” brings the story and characters audiences know and love to life in a stunning, cinematic event. Don’t forget to see “Beauty and the Beast” on March 17 when the film hits theaters nationwide.