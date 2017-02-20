Win Hacksaw Ridge On Blu-ray

February 20, 2017 6:00 AM
Contests

Listen all week to win your own copy of Hacksaw Ridge on Blu-ray.

From acclaimed director Mel Gibson comes HACKSAW RIDGE, starring Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington and Vince Vaughn.

Experience the extraordinary true story of one of the greatest heroes in American History, who single-handedly saved 75 of his men during World War II’s bloodiest battle and never fired a bullet.

Nominated for 6 Academy Awards, including BEST PICTURE, BEST ACTOR and BEST DIRECTOR, own HACKSAW RIDGE on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital HD now from Lionsgate.

More about Hacksaw Ridge and how to purchase here.

