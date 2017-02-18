Top 20 Cleveland Countdown February 18, 2017

1. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran
2. This Town-Niall Horan
3. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd
4. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5
5. Bad Things-MGK f/ Camilla Cabello
6. Mercy-Shawn Mendes
7. Starving-Hailee Steinfeld
8. All Time Low-Jon Bellion
9. Play That Song-Train
10. Paris-Chainsmokers
11. Scars to Your Beautiful-Alessia Cara
12. The Greatest-Sia f/ Kendrick Lamar
13. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga
14. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift
15. Water Under The Bridge-Adele
16. Handclap-Fitz & The Tantrums
17. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
18. Love On The Brain-Rihanna
19. Chained to the Rhythm-Katy Perry
20. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars
