Top 20 Cleveland Countdown February 18, 2017

1. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran

2. This Town-Niall Horan

3. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd

4. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5

5. Bad Things-MGK f/ Camilla Cabello

6. Mercy-Shawn Mendes

7. Starving-Hailee Steinfeld

8. All Time Low-Jon Bellion

9. Play That Song-Train

10. Paris-Chainsmokers

11. Scars to Your Beautiful-Alessia Cara

12. The Greatest-Sia f/ Kendrick Lamar

13. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga

14. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift

15. Water Under The Bridge-Adele

16. Handclap-Fitz & The Tantrums

17. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur

18. Love On The Brain-Rihanna

19. Chained to the Rhythm-Katy Perry

20. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars

