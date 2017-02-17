Woman Gets Locked Inside CVS Pharmacy

Imagine shopping at CVS and getting locked inside for the night! YES! This is what I think about while I’m at Target.

A Florida woman got stuck inside a CVS Pharmacy after employees accidentally locked the store down for the night.

The woman said music was playing and lights were still on but no one was at the register when she checked out. She began hitting the door and that’s when the alarm went off.

The woman called police telling them she couldn’t get out. Officers arrived and told her they couldn’t get the metal doors open.

A manager arrived 40 minutes later and let the woman out.