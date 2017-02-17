*NSYNC Is Reuniting And It Ain’t No Lie

February 17, 2017 6:11 AM
If you’re thinking, “you guys, we hear rumors like this all the time!”… you’d be right.

But… this time, it’s legit.

Lance Bass revealed the news this week on Entertainment Tonight.  He said the guys are getting together *at least* for a minute because they’re planning a special music release to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 1998 ‘Home For Christmas’ album.

 

They haven’t settled on a date to get together, but so far have settled on a time frame of “hopefully maybe around Christmas”, which makes sense, considering.

