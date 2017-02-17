Kim Kardashian Said She Loves Cleveland

Khloe K. appeared on an episode of ‘The Talk’ this week and gushed about Cleveland and the domestic life she’s leading with Tristan Thompson.

She said she’s “in a really good place” with TT; that she’s “in a really positive, healthy relationship.”

(Are you warming up to Khloe after she poured her heart out about Cleveland?!)

In the video below she says, “Everyone is so nice there,” she said. “It’s a normal routine life. I love to cook, so I get to cook dinner every day. It’s — this home, family thing that I’ve been craving that I get to have in Cleveland.”

Maybe BEST OF ALL… she said she loves the snow here. She’s from LA and isn’t used to seeing it, so when she was here over Christmas, she had a lot of fun with it.

Tristan told her she would be over it in a year.

HA!