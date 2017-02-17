#ClevelandFeed – Passport To CLE, National Chili Day, & Certified Angus Beef

February 17, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: #ClevelandFeed, Cleveland 19 News, Jen Picciano

Jen Picciano of Cleveland 19 News stopped by for our weekly foodie segment, #ClevelandFeed!

This week, we hashed out more events, National Chili Day (next Thursday!) and a new non-profit steakhouse in Wooster!

First up, there’s tons more events happening in Cleveland this month, like Passport to Cleveland:

 

Next, Jen’s gettin’ set for #NationalChiliDay because she’s got her hand in a competition:

Finally, you NEED to go visit Certified Angus Beef Brand, a non-profit steakhouse in Wooster.

Jen visited their “meat lab” and got schooled on steaks:

 

More from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Listen Live