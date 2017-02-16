You Can Get Married At Taco Bell For $600

On Valentine’s Day, Taco Bell announced it’s fans have an opportunity to get married at it’s Taco Bell Cantina flagship location in Las Vegas.
There’s a wedding chapel inside the restaurant just for the occasion!
The restaurant offers a “Wedding Package” that you can order right off the menu. It includes:
a Taco Bell garter
a Taco Bell bow tie
a Sauce Packet wedding bouquet
“Just Married” t-shirts
Taco Bell champagne flutes
and a Cinnabon Delights wedding cake.
If you didn’t think it could get any more romantic… it does.
Newlyweds will also receive a Taco 12 pack for their very first meal as a married couple. The package costs $600 and includes a full ceremony and officiant.
HERE is how you can enter a sweepstakes to win an all-expense paid trip to be the first couple married at the Vegas restaurant.