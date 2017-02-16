You Can Get Married At Taco Bell For $600

On Valentine’s Day, Taco Bell announced it’s fans have an opportunity to get married at it’s Taco Bell Cantina flagship location in Las Vegas.

There’s a wedding chapel inside the restaurant just for the occasion!

Want to be the 1st couple to get married in the chapel inside our Las Vegas Taco Bell? Go to https://t.co/IGnNuADGjB to learn more. pic.twitter.com/vygz8jTFbh — Taco Bell (@tacobell) February 14, 2017

The restaurant offers a “Wedding Package” that you can order right off the menu. It includes:

a Taco Bell garter

a Taco Bell bow tie

a Sauce Packet wedding bouquet

“Just Married” t-shirts

Taco Bell champagne flutes

and a Cinnabon Delights wedding cake.

If you didn’t think it could get any more romantic… it does.

Newlyweds will also receive a Taco 12 pack for their very first meal as a married couple. The package costs $600 and includes a full ceremony and officiant.

HERE is how you can enter a sweepstakes to win an all-expense paid trip to be the first couple married at the Vegas restaurant.