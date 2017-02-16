Kesha Spends Studio Time with Beyoncé Collaborator Boots

By Hayden Wright

Yesterday, bombshell emails from the Kesha vs. Dr. Luke lawsuit revealed more details of her ordeal, but the singer remains focused on finishing a new album. The rumor mill has swirled with speculation about collaborators: Macklemore, Captain Cuts, Ricky Reed and Ryan Tedder are all believed to be working on Kesha’s new sound. Beyoncé collaborator Boots (who was involved in the making of Lemonade) tweeted yesterday that he has also worked with Kesha.

“I have worked with @KeshaRose and she is a wonderful, talented, funny and beautiful human being with a golden heart,” he wrote on Twitter. “I support and love her.”

If Lemonade is the barometer, expect Kesha’s next album to be even bolder and more personal. Boots’ resume isn’t just impressive for who he’s worked with, but for who he’s turned down. In a Facebook post last year, the producer said he said “no” to Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Frank Ocean, Kid Ink and Demi Lovato.