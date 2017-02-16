Heads Up Parents! This New App Is Being Called “Tinder For Kids”

February 16, 2017 6:19 AM
Tinder, Yellow

The app is called Yellow and allows users to connect in a way similar to Tinder.  However, this app is getting the attention of the FBI.

It proclaims to be a place to “make new friends”, and is used primarily by teens.

A big concern with Yellow is that there’s no age verification process.  So, once you have a profile, the app instantly connects you with other users “your age,” which could be anyone with any age they decide to list.

Parents, be parents, and be nosy.  Know who your kids are talking to and what information they’re putting online!

 

