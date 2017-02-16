Chained to the Fashion: Katy Perry Launches Line of Shoes

February 16, 2017 2:21 PM
Filed Under: katy perry

There is no doubt that Katy Perry is full of surprises. Whether it’s the color of her hair or the powerful statements that come with each performance, she is one artist that always keeps us on our toes.

That’s why we’re not even the least bit shocked that her new line of shoes, Katy Perry Collections, is absolutely stunning… and oh-so very Katy-esque.

👑 Queen 👑 of the jungle: #katyperryshoes in the wild. 🐆

A post shared by Katy Perry Collections (@katyperrycollections) on

Her styles range from sandals to booties, pumps to flats, and everything in between. The best part is that Katy isn’t the type to charge an arm and a leg for a pair of shoes; everything is decently priced and the website is already offering 10% off AND free shipping. You go, girl!

Got them heels on lock. ⛓🔒⛓ #katyperryshoes

A post shared by Katy Perry Collections (@katyperrycollections) on

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Listen Live