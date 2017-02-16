Cavs Player And Wife Named “Sexiest Couple On Earth”

Congrats to Cavs star Iman Shumpert, and his wife Teyana Taylor who have been named “Sexiest Couple On Earth” by GQ Magazine.

Do we think Tristan Thompson and Khloe are jealous? Maybe.

Yes, Iman and Teyana are hot, but it’s also pretty amazing that they got married in the same bathroom that he helped his deliver their first child!

From GQ:

What does an exciting couple like you do in the very exciting city of Cleveland?

T.T.: We actually have a ball. I ain’t even going to front. We love the movies. We love a movie and popcorn night at the house as well. We like good restaurants. [We] take Junie to Chuck E. Cheese’s. When you’re with the person you don’t mind being with all day every day, y’all could be in like West Bumble?!#* and still have a great time.

