4th Annual Journey’s Alternative Press Music Awards Announce Host

The 4th Annual JOURNEYS ALTERNATIVE PRESS MUSIC AWARDS, FUELED BY MONSTER ENERGY

Announce Black Veil Brides Frontman, Solo Alt-Pop Artist and Counterculture Superstar

ANDY BIERSACK as Host

July 17, 2017 | Cleveland, Ohio

“The GRAMMYs of Alternative Music” – TIME Magazine

The Journeys Alternative Press Music Awards, Fueled by Monster Energy Drink are thrilled to present this year’s host – none other than inimitable Black Veil Brides frontman, alt-pop artist and raconteur extraordinaire Andy Biersack – more recently recognized by his solo moniker Andy Black!

Since bursting onto the national scene in 2010 as the striking frontman of rock superstars Black Veil Brides, Biersack has rapidly risen to greatness-not only topping the music charts, but weaving his way into the hearts of fanatical followers worldwide. After reaching next-gen hard rock icon status with the release of four chart topping full-length albums, various other releases and singles with Black Veil Brides, Biersack ventured out on his own – starting his alt-pop solo project under the name Andy Black. His latest solo release, The Shadow Side, debuted on the charts worldwide. Cinematic in scope, ambitious in concept, yet down-to-earth in execution, The Shadow Side is as decidedly personal for Biersack as his work in Black Veil Brides is outspoken, taking a further step outward with its intimate confessional vibe and galvanizing populism.

Biersack states, “I am so honored to be hosting this year’s fourth annual APMAs. I’ve attended every APMAs, and I’ve been fortunate to have a favorite moment every year. As host, I want to make people feel happy and create favorite moments for them, too. I want them to be stoked, whether they are attending the event or watching it from their homes.”

Alternative Press CEO Mike Shea adds, “Andy is one of the most dynamic and engaging musicians I think I’ve ever met. Besides being an amazing frontman on the rock stage, he’s also one of the funniest off-stage. Over the past year, he’s been bringing his comedic side to fans while touring with his Andy Black project, and when we heard that he was interested in hosting the APMAs, we thought that there could be some real magic here in the making. Even before we got down into the details he had already dissected other hosts’ successes and failures on other award shows and came to us with an entire analysis of what he could bring to the APMAs. We are really excited about his enthusiasm and dedication to the show and we know that music fans worldwide are going to be happily surprised to see the results!”

Last summer, after another successful year of extraordinary performances, exciting surprises, interactive onsite activities and an action-packed, star-studded red carpet, the Journeys Alternative Press Music Awards, Fueled by Monster Energy Drink further solidified itself as the biggest, most popular celebration of alternative music on the planet. In December, the APMAs announced that this year’s event would return to Alternative Press‘ home city of Cleveland, Ohio on July 17! The APMAs promises even more of what fans have come to expect from the show- huge stars and incredible performances – presented on a scale worthy of the most exciting genres in music.

Last year’s APMAs trended worldwide on Twitter and Facebook for over 72 hours – before, during and after live streaming on Amazon Music‘s official Twitch channel, reaching a staggering 500,000-plus viewers. The APMAs were the most viewed stream on Twitch the day of show, in addition to being the No. 3 most viewed music stream in the platform’s history. Social media reaction and fan response spread fast and furious across the internet following the red carpet and awards ceremony, garnering millions of impressions.

In addition, over 6,000 diehard alternative music fans attended the live show in person. Fans enjoyed hours of snapping pics and rubbing elbows with celebrities and artists outside the red carpet (streamed live via tumblr.), had merch and other items personally signed by their favorite bands at the Monster Energy Artist Signing Truck, enjoyed a front-row view of the electrifying live show action in the Fearless Records Fan Pit and capped off the night celebrating at the official fan afterparty at Skully’s Music Diner. If you missed out on the fun last year, check out the 2016 ultimate highlight reel here.

Each APMAs show has featured some of the greatest artists in modern music, ranging from today’s biggest rock stars such as Fall Out Boy, Hayley Williams of Paramore, Panic! At The Disco, Twenty One Pilots, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, Pierce The Veil, PVRIS, Black Veil Brides, Tyler Posey of MTV’s Teen Wolf and Weezer, to musical legends such as Aerosmith‘s Joe Perry, Slash, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Billy Corganof the Smashing Pumpkins and Ice-T. Countless renowned artists such as Rob Zombie, Mark Hoppus of Blink-182, Taking Back Sunday, All Time Low, Motionless In White, Marilyn Manson, Run of RUN DMC, Coolio, Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon, and beyond have appeared at the APMAs, with spectacular performances from artists including (but not limited to) New Found Glory, Yellowcard, A Day To Remember, Laura Jane Grace of Against Me!, Third Eye Blind and more. Additionally, the APMAs are recognized for presenting collaborative cover performances unlike music fans have ever seen before, including Joan Jett and Slash teaming up to perform “Star Star” by the Rolling Stones, Asking Alexandria performing Duran Duran‘s “Hungry Like The Wolf” with Jonathan Davis of Korn, Halestorm and Slipknot/Stone Sour vocalist Corey Taylor covering Temple Of The Dog‘s “Hunger Strike,” Rob Halford and BABYMETAL performing Judas Priest classics “Breaking The Law” and “Painkiller” and many more.

