Watch Jeff Become #QPid and Surprise Another Single Lady On Valentine’s Day

Jeff from the Jeremiah and Jeff Show wanted to make Valentine’s Day a happy day for everyone on Tuesday, so he decided to spread the smiles around Cleveland.

He asked for listeners of the show to nominate their single friends so Jeff could surprise them with a special personal serenade on Valentine’s Day.

That’s right, Jeff wrote and performed two songs for two single ladie in desperate need of some love this Valentine’s Day.

Here’s Jeff at UCC with Kelly, who works in H.R., set up by her friend Kelley!

