Watch Jeff Become #QPid and Surprise A 2nd Grade Teacher On Valentine’s Day

Jeff from the Jeremiah and Jeff Show wanted to make Valentine’s Day a happy day for everyone on Tuesday, so he decided to spread the smiles around Cleveland.

He asked for listeners of the show to nominate their single friends so Jeff could surprise them with a special personal serenade on Valentine’s Day.

That’s right, Jeff wrote and performed a song for a single lady in desperate need of some love this Valentine’s Day.

Here’s Jeff at the Kenneth Clement Leadership Academy with 2nd grade teacher Caroline, set up by her friend HopeAnn!

To watch Jeff serenade another single lady in Cleveland on Tuesday, click this link here!