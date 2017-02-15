The Newest American Girl Doll Is… A Boy?

Yesterday, American Girl announced it would be releasing six new characters in 2017, one of which will be the first ever boy doll.

His name is Logan Everett and he sports perfect boy-band brown hair, a hipster T-shirt and dark-wash jeans:

For the first time in its 30+ year history, @American_Girl will release an American Boy doll. Meet Logan Everett. https://t.co/6MCWxeZYmN pic.twitter.com/bZaJvv6MH0 — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) February 14, 2017

It comes as no surprise that Logan plays drums in his friend (another newcomer) Tenney Grant’s band.

Both dolls will be available starting 2/16 on American Girl’s website.

According to nytimes.com, Logan Everett is the latest push by Mattel to create more contemporary figures and stories for American Girl, and to further diversify the line of the dolls in hopes of improving sales.