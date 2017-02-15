The Newest American Girl Doll Is… A Boy?

February 15, 2017 6:06 AM
Filed Under: American Boy, American Girl, Logan Everett

Yesterday, American Girl announced it would be releasing six new characters in 2017, one of which will be the first ever boy doll.

His name is Logan Everett and he sports perfect boy-band brown hair, a hipster T-shirt and dark-wash jeans:

It comes as no surprise that Logan plays drums in his friend (another newcomer) Tenney Grant’s band.

Both dolls will be available starting 2/16 on American Girl’s website.

According to nytimes.com, Logan Everett is the latest push by Mattel to create more contemporary figures and stories for American Girl, and to further diversify the line of the dolls in hopes of improving sales.

More from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Listen Live