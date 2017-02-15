Run A 5K Naked

A blogger has writing about the experience of running a 5K race completely naked in front of hundreds of people.

The shy writer weighed 300 pounds in 2009, and was not happy with her look. Then, she stepped into a gym for the first time in her life. But after more than 400 workouts and changing her diet, she lost 150 pounds in 11 months.

She was left with about 10 pounds of excess skin, then she decided to start running to feel better, not look better.

She says she decided to celebrate seven years of keeping the weight off and learning to love her body by signing up for the naked 5K.

When she crossed the finish line, cheers of unconditional love and acceptance from the spectators was overwhelming.

“It dawned on me: This is the stuff dreams are made of! I was finally being my authentic self, confident and free, surrounded by supportive, accepting, beautiful humans. And if that’s not body positivity, I don’t know what is.”