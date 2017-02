Got married to my best friend today, while wearing @Indians shirts. It was a good day. pic.twitter.com/Bz22Z00y4I — Nikki (@imshortt) February 10, 2017

It’s meant to be if you’re both down with this idea! Nikki and Jake are both huge Indians fans, so it was obvious she didn’t need the dress. Perhaps they spent her wedding dress money on World Series tickets?

Nikki is originally from Cincinnati and Jake is from the Cleveland area. They both met at Kent State University, and now live in South Carolina.

We now know that if you do this at your wedding, the Indians will be happy to tweet about it.