Bay Village’s Jane Finley Tells JJShow About Her Trip To The Grammys!

February 15, 2017 9:29 AM
Filed Under: grammys, Jane Finley, make-a-wish

14-year-old Jane Finley from Bay Village was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and has been battling the disease with treatments at the Cleveland Clinic.

She had the opportunity to have a wish granted by Make-A-Wish, a foundation that “grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy.”

Her wish?  Go to the Grammys.

Wish = granted!

We had the opportunity to talk to her this morning on The Jeremiah & Jeff Show about her diagnosis and about her once-in-a-lifetime opportunity:

 

She was on the red carpet and took lots of pictures!  Take a look at some from her Twitter:

Aly is SUPER jealous of THIS one:

For more pictures and videos, visit her Twitter page!

