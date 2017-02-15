Bay Village’s Jane Finley Tells JJShow About Her Trip To The Grammys!

14-year-old Jane Finley from Bay Village was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and has been battling the disease with treatments at the Cleveland Clinic.

She had the opportunity to have a wish granted by Make-A-Wish, a foundation that “grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy.”

Her wish? Go to the Grammys.

Wish = granted!

We had the opportunity to talk to her this morning on The Jeremiah & Jeff Show about her diagnosis and about her once-in-a-lifetime opportunity:

She was on the red carpet and took lots of pictures! Take a look at some from her Twitter:

just a few people along with 50 other people pic.twitter.com/y3DkKmnHSs — Jane Finley (@janemariefinley) February 13, 2017

here's some more for your viewing pleasure pic.twitter.com/dCP2ahgklu — Jane Finley (@janemariefinley) February 13, 2017

Aly is SUPER jealous of THIS one:

For more pictures and videos, visit her Twitter page!