What A Cleveland Man Wants For Valentine’s Day

My wife and I always tell each other not to get anything. But when the actual Valentine’s Day rolls around, it all changes. It’s not like we go crazy, but if she gets you a card, any you’ve got nothing, it’s awkward.

It’s obviously easier for the guys on Valentine’s Day, but if you want to treat your man around the Cleveland area, here are some suggestions:

Cavs tickets

Bowling at Corner Alley

Terminal Tower Observation Deck (check ticket availability)

A Cleveland t-shirt (CLE Clothing Company, GV Artwork, Fresh Brewed T’s are a few spots)

Lots of meat. There are a few Brazilian steakhouses in the are that serve endless varieties of meat.

Sleep. He gets a nap after work or a trip to the spa. You’ll find quite a few “guy” services like deep tissue massages or trips to the sauna in town.

Cleveland Auto Show tickets (Feb 24th-March 5th – I-X Center)

Cleveland Tattoo Arts Convention tickets (Feb. 24-26 – FirstMerit Convention Center)

Read more about guy gifts here