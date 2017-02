For Valentine’s Day, Qdoba is encouraging kissing…BEFORE you eat. Kiss, and get a free entrée, with the purchase of a regular entrée, if you give a kiss at the register. You can kiss a significant other, family member, acquaintance, or even a friend…employee?

PLUS! From Feb. 10th-15th, Qdoba will also donate $1 to No Kid Hungry for every kissing photo shared on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram using the hashtag #QdobaForAKiss.

SMOOCHES!