Hey Cleveland, Here’s Some Last Minute Valentine’s Day Ideas…

We’re giving away dinner reservations all morning on the Jeremiah & Jeff Show (just the reservation, for you procrastinators).

Here’s other ways you can squeeze in some fun in CLE for Valentine’s Day:

The Cleveland Foundation is offering free ice skating in Public Square today. Free skate rentals and a free 45-minute session will be offered, beginning at 3:00pm. Tickets are required and will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis.

‘American Psycho’ Valentine’s Day Dinner at Yuzu. Themed martinis, a “forbidden black rice” ramen bowl, “blood drip cupcakes”, and more.

Go see “Love Affair” at Cleveland Cinematheque. The 1939 film will be shown in a 35mm print from the Library of Congress.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s with the Cleveland Orchestra. The Audrey Hepburn classic will be projected above Severance Hall’s stage while the orchestra performs the score.

Valentine’s Day storytelling at the Grog Shop. Share stories of unrequited love, hilarious tales of heartbreak, or revel in hearing other people’s happiest moments and misery.

Live jazz at the Velvet Tango Room. Snazzy cocktails, plus, they’ll be opening their storied back room by reservation only.

Pasta and Chianti class at Kitchen 216. The downtown cooking school will host couples and teach them how to make spaghetti ala carbonara and Caprese salad.

Cleveland Vegan 4-course meal. Choose from lentil caviar, pink cauliflower soup, chickpea cutlet, and risotto. Plus… lot’s of decadent desserts!

Candlelight bowling at Mahall’s! Hundreds of candles (not real ones) will be set up. There will also be a lover’s lounge and treats.

CLE Uncorked at CLE Urban Winery. Tonight, they’re hosing “Voices and Vines on Lee Performer’s Showcase” featuring music, spoken word, and other performance.

Banter and Virtue Cider Dinner at Banter. Few things say “love” like poutine and sausage. 5-course dinner and pairings.