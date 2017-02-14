Grady’s Ladies! Our Man Is Making His Way Back To Cleveland

February 14, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Indians, Grady Sizemore

Ah, sweet glory days. Heading to Progressive Field, donning jersey number 24 and hoping that those sparkling brown eyes would look up from the outfield and fall in love with us… wait, that didn’t happen to you too? Dimples? What dimples?

Anyway, we’re thrilled to learn the news that one of our favorite baseball crushes is back in association with the Indians. Grady Sizemore has been hired by the team to be an advisor to player development.

Sure, we may not be seeing him on the field or around the ballpark, especially since he’ll be transitioning to the Minor League camp in the spring, but that doesn’t mean we’re not excited to have him back close by.

Get the whole story from our friend T.J. here. Happy Valentine’s Day to us!

