WATCH: Adele’s George Michael Tribute (& Flub) At The Grammys

After opening the night with a performance of “Hello,” Adele returned to the Grammy stage to give a tribute to George Michael.

From an article on rollingstone.com —

Backed by a full orchestra, Adele’s performance got off to a rocky start as the singer stopped a quarter of the way into the Older track, swore, apologized and began again.

On her second go, Adele delivered “Fastlove” with stunning command, building to a chilling belt over a striking new arrangement that featured an ominous piano melody and a growing swell of strings.

WATCH:

Also… here’s her peformance of “Hello” from the beginning of the night:

At the end of the night, Adele took home all 5 GRAMMYs she was nominated for, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.