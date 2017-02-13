According to CNN, Sargento Foods, Inc., announced that certain packages of its Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby and Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese must be recalled “due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.”
Sargento said on its website that it ordered the recall after being notified by a supplier in Indiana that its Longhorn Colby cheese may have been contaminated.
Those include Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese, Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese, Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese and Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese.
Check yo cheese!