Our friends at Cleveland 19 report that Jane Finley, 14, of Bay Village went to the 2017 Grammys thanks to The Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Jane is battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and her wish of going to the Grammys became real after she and her friends were on the red carpet talking and posing for pictures with host James Corden, Adele, Katy Perry, Chance the Rapper, Twenty One Pilots and more!

@chancetherapper – thank you! #grammys A photo posted by Make-A-Wish America (@makeawishamerica) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:57pm PST

The one and only @katyperry! #grammys A photo posted by Make-A-Wish America (@makeawishamerica) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:56pm PST

@twentyonepilots – we are huge fans! #grammys A photo posted by Make-A-Wish America (@makeawishamerica) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:29pm PST

We love you, @adele! #Grammys A photo posted by Make-A-Wish America (@makeawishamerica) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:19pm PST

